Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on Pyongyang and Seoul to show restraint amid the escalation of tensions after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on Pyongyang and Seoul to show restraint amid the escalation of tensions after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office.

"It's our hope that tensions in relations between the North and the South will not heighten further," Abe said, as cited by the Kyodo news agency.

Abe told reporters that Tokyo would coordinate closely with Seoul and Washington in gathering intelligence information.

Earlier in the day, North Korea destroyed the joint liaison office in the industrial complex located in the border town of Kaesong. According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" angered by activists from South Korea who have sent balloons with leaflets criticizing the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border.