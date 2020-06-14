TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Sunday called on residents not to relax with the onset of hot weather, since high temperatures do not mean the absence of the coronavirus infection, and cited the situation in Qatar with a traditionally hot climate.

"Along with providing support to health facilities, it is also necessary to expand the testing system. Look at the situation in Qatar, where it is extremely hot and the virus is spreading. Therefore, we cannot relax just because summer has come," Abe said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

After a downward trend in the second half of May when less than 10 new cases were confirmed per day on average, the infection rate started to increase in early June. On Sunday, Japan confirmed 75 new cases of the coronavirus, of which 47 were reported in Tokyo ” the highest daily rise in the capital since May 5.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 18,241, including 940 fatalities and 16,298 recoveries.