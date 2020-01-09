UrduPoint.com
Japan's Abe Vows To Continue Diplomatic Efforts To Ease US-Iran Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Japan's Abe Vows to Continue Diplomatic Efforts to Ease US-Iran Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Tokyo will continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran and stabilize the situation in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday at a press conference amid growing concerns that an open conflict between the two nations could begin.

On Wednesday, Iran launched missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the United States' extrajudicial killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani.

US President Donald Trump has not announced a military response to the missile strikes but pledged to impose additional economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"We will continue to make all possible diplomatic efforts to ease and stabilize the situation [in the middle East]," Abe said, as quoted by the country's Kyodo news agency.

The prime minister also expressed support for the "restrained response" by the United States to Iran's attacks on the US troops in Iraq.

