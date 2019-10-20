TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday during his visit to Typhoon Hagibis-affected Nagano Prefecture that the country's government will make every effort to find people who went missing during the disaster and rebuild the region.

"The government will do its utmost. We intend to make every effort to find missing people, as well as to restore rivers and services necessary for life," Abe said at a meeting with Prefecture's Governor Shuichi Abe, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Typhoon Hagibis has brought heavy rains and winds to Japan, leading to over 140 landslides in 19 Japan's prefectures. About 79,000 homes remain submerged in water and with no electricity.

Japanese media reported on Friday that the number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis had risen to 78. The largest number of deaths ” 30 people ” had been reported in the prefecture of Fukushima, followed by Miyagi and Kanagawa with 16 and 14 victims respectively. The number of injured people reportedly stands at 395.