TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday his government would cut through red tape to get everyone 100,000 Yen ($930) in coronavirus relief aid in about a week.

The government was previously in favor of larger handouts to households that could prove the loss of income. This would have required vetting and filing applications in person.

"After listening to different opinions of the public, experts, the governing and opposition parties, we decided to give 100,000 yen to every resident," Abe said during a press conference.

The government will need a week to work out an additional budget, he said. Residents will be able to file applications for cash handouts online.

Parts of Japan were put in a lockdown last week. It has been extended to the rest of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 220 people and infected more than 10,000, 712 of them on board the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship.