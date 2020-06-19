UrduPoint.com
Japan's Abe Will Not Attend Victory Day Parade In Moscow On June 24 - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:48 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will not attend the military parade in Moscow on June 24, which is dedicated to the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hideki Uyama, the deputy director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Bureau, said on Friday

"We have informed the Russian side that the prime minister will not attend this ceremony due to the situation around the novel coronavirus both at home and abroad," the official told a parliamentary session, which addressed issues related to Okinawa and the disputed Southern Kuril islands, referred to as Northern Territories by Japan.

The official added that the Foreign Ministry had not received any invitations for its diplomats to attend the parade.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, in turn, noted that it was up to the parade's organizers to decide on the scale of the event, but assured lawmakers that the ministry and Japan's ambassador to Russia would "respond properly" should they receive an invitation to the parade.

The Victory Day military parade usually takes place in Russia every year on May 9. However, the 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic.

