Departures and arrivals at Kansai International Airport near the city of Osaka, in western Japan, were suspended twice due to drone-like object sightings overnight, media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Departures and arrivals at Kansai International Airport near the city of Osaka, in western Japan, were suspended twice due to drone-like object sightings overnight, media reported on Friday.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, the possible drone intrusion was reported by a pilot of a plane that was approaching the airport on Thursday. Both runways were promptly closed to ensure safety, and an hour later the airport resumed work.

However, shortly after the situation calmed down, a security guard again reported seeing a possible drone. The incident triggered another closure of the runway. No drone was discovered, and the airport went back into operation after midnight local time.

Due to the disruption, a total of 27 flights were either canceled or rerouted.

This is not the first time that the Kansai International Airport personnel spotted a drone-like object in the vicinity of the facility. On October 19, the airport was also shut down after the airport staff also noticed a drone-like object.

The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism called upon the airport's crew to take urgent measures to prevent such situations. Kansai's management is considering the possibility of purchasing a censor system for identifying drones around the airport.