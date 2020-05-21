(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) carrier has made wearing face masks mandatory for all passengers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"ANA is requiring its passengers to wear a face covering at the airport and onboard the aircraft to alleviate others' concerns. Passengers who do not wear a facial covering may be refused to board," the press release read.

The airline also said cabin crew members and other staff were also to wear face masks, gloves and other protective clothing.

In addition, aircraft cabins are regularly disinfected and equipped with "the latest filters to ensure that all air in the cabin is refreshed approximately every 3 minutes."

Amid the global crisis, ANA has suspended nearly 90 percent of its domestic and international flights due to low demand. However, as Japan gradually lifts its COVID-19 restrictions, passenger numbers are expected to increase.