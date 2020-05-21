UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's All Nippon Airways Requires Passengers To Wear Face Masks On Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:24 PM

Japan's All Nippon Airways Requires Passengers to Wear Face Masks on Board

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) carrier has made wearing face masks mandatory for all passengers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) carrier has made wearing face masks mandatory for all passengers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"ANA is requiring its passengers to wear a face covering at the airport and onboard the aircraft to alleviate others' concerns. Passengers who do not wear a facial covering may be refused to board," the press release read.

The airline also said cabin crew members and other staff were also to wear face masks, gloves and other protective clothing.

In addition, aircraft cabins are regularly disinfected and equipped with "the latest filters to ensure that all air in the cabin is refreshed approximately every 3 minutes."

Amid the global crisis, ANA has suspended nearly 90 percent of its domestic and international flights due to low demand. However, as Japan gradually lifts its COVID-19 restrictions, passenger numbers are expected to increase.

Related Topics

Company Japan May All Airport

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 15 paisas against dollar in interbank

4 minutes ago

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

11 minutes ago

India's Modi Offers Support for Odisha State Resid ..

2 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift Coronavirus State of Emergency, Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.