Japan's Ambassador To Russia Hopes For Resumption Of Mutual Trips Of Both States' Citizens

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik that mutual trips of Japanese and Russian citizens will be gradually restored, taking into account measures to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, which will lead to a further development of bilateral relations.

"As a result of the spread of coronavirus, international movement of people, including between Japan and Russia, has been restricted. However, thanks to the efforts of specialists and officials, including in the field of combating the pandemic, immigration restrictions in both Japan and Russia are being gradually lifted. Thus, On October 1, the Japanese government eased restrictions on entry to Japan from a number of countries, including from Russia, under certain conditions," Kozuki said.

The diplomat recalled that on October 14, the Russian government removed restrictions on entry for the Japanese nationals that had been in effect since March 18. International regular flights between Japan and Russia resumed on November 1.

"I hope that, taking into account these measures to ease restrictions taken by both countries, mutual travel of Japanese and Russian citizens will gradually resume, and this will lead to the further development of bilateral relations," the diplomat said.

Since August, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries. Currently, Russians are allowed to fly to Turkey, the UK, Tanzania, Switzerland, Egypt, the UAE, Maldives, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Korea, Cuba and Japan.

