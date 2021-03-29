TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) carrier has conducted the first testing of CommonPass, an app indicating a passenger's COVID-19 status, on its Tokyo-New York route as part of measures to simplify the travel process amid the pandemic, media reported on Monday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, smartphones of New York-bound passengers were checked by ANA staffers at check-in counters at the Haneda airport to confirm negative COVID -19 test results.

CommonPass, one of a number of digital health passports being tested across the world, was developed by The Commons Project Foundation. The app allows travelers to document and share their COVID-19 testing status and vaccination history to expedite the processing of international travel while protecting user privacy.

Earlier in March, Singapore Airlines tested a similar app ” the Travel Pass app developed by the International Air Transport Association ” on its flight to London.