UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's ANA Carrier Holds Pilot Test Of COVID-19 Digital Health Passport - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

Japan's ANA Carrier Holds Pilot Test of COVID-19 Digital Health Passport - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) carrier has conducted the first testing of CommonPass, an app indicating a passenger's COVID-19 status, on its Tokyo-New York route as part of measures to simplify the travel process amid the pandemic, media reported on Monday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, smartphones of New York-bound passengers were checked by ANA staffers at check-in counters at the Haneda airport to confirm negative COVID -19 test results.

CommonPass, one of a number of digital health passports being tested across the world, was developed by The Commons Project Foundation. The app allows travelers to document and share their COVID-19 testing status and vaccination history to expedite the processing of international travel while protecting user privacy.

Earlier in March, Singapore Airlines tested a similar app ” the Travel Pass app developed by the International Air Transport Association ” on its flight to London.

Related Topics

World London Singapore York Japan March Media All Share Airport

Recent Stories

Condolence Reference of Significant playwright, pr ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Organize IdeaHub Golf Tournament t ..

16 minutes ago

Realme number series upgraded with realme 8 & real ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab govt is likely to impose complete lockdown ..

26 minutes ago

Police directed to remove tinted papers from vehic ..

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 March 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.