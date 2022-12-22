UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Japan's Annual Average Temperature Sets 4th Consecutive Record - Reports

The annual average temperature in Japan in 2022 has broken record for the fourth time in a row, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday citing the country's climate agency.

High temperatures have reportedly been caused by the global warming.

According to the media, average temperature was 0.7 degree Celsius (1.

26 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than in a 30-year period before 2020 and the highest ever since the beginning of climate monitoring in 1898.

The biggest contribution to setting a new record has been made by temperatures lasted from summer through fall, Kyodo said citing the Japan Meteorological Agency. In northern Japan, the temperature this year was 0.8 degree above average, while 0.5 degree spike was registered in the southern islands of Amami and Okinawa.

The news agency specified that these calculations are preliminary and can change in the final release, which is scheduled for January.

