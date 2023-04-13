Close
Japan's Authorities Issue Evacuation Order Over North Korea's Missile Launch

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Japanese authorities issued an evacuation order for the residents of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido early on Thursday amid risks that a North Korean missile, launched by Pyongyang earlier in the day, could land somewhere near the island, a Sputnik correspondent reported after he received a corresponding notification on his phone.

"Emergency evacuation. Emergency Evacuation. Immediately evacuate indoors or to basement rooms. The missile will fall into the sea near Hokkaido Island at 8:00 a.m. (local time, 23:00 GMT on Wednesday). Evacuate immediately," the notification said.

The Yonhap news agency reported earlier in the day, citing the South Korean military, that North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

The Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources, that the missile had already landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The NHK broadcaster reported that an emergency headquarters in connection with the missile launch by North Korea was established by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office. The HQ and relevant ministers were gathering and analyzing information on whether the missile caused any damage to Japan or its ships.

The Japan Coast Guard also said that North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile and urged nationals to stay away from fragments of the missile should any be found.

It was the 9th ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year. Last year, Pyongyang carried out 37 ballistic missile launches.

