TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Japanese authorities have ordered the evacuation of 12,000 residents of the city of Isa in the Japanese southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima due to heavy rains, media reported on Friday.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that continued heavy rains in the city have significantly increased the risk of landslides.

About 45 millimeters of rainfalls fell in an hour in the city on Friday morning, according to the report.