Japan's Average Temperature In 2024 Set To Hit Record High
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Japan's average temperature in 2024 is likely to hit a record high for the second consecutive year, local media reported.
The average temperature through November was 1.64 degrees Celsius warmer than the annual average for the 30-year period until 2020, hitting the highest level since the country's weather agency started releasing data in 1898, Kyodo news reported, citing preliminary figures released by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
"It can be said that temperatures were abnormally high," a JMA official said.
The high temperatures were due to warm air being brought in by westerlies that traveled further north than usual in addition to the effects of global warming, according to the agency.
Japan's temperatures have kept rising in recent years, with the five years between 2019 and 2023 dominating the top five hottest years, the report said.
The average surface temperature of the seas around Japan was also 1.46 degrees Celsius higher than the annual average as of late November, surpassing a record high marked in 2023 since comparable data became available in 1908.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From World
-
Two rescued, five missing after fishing boat capsizes off western S. Korea45 seconds ago
-
Japan's average temperature in 2024 set to hit record high48 seconds ago
-
China releases report on scientific research in space station10 minutes ago
-
One dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in central Greece10 minutes ago
-
Indonesia speeds up efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency11 minutes ago
-
Direct shipping route linking east China port with Europe opens11 minutes ago
-
China says to promote high-quality development of data industry21 minutes ago
-
Xi extends condolences over passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter21 minutes ago
-
US announces $2.5 bn security assistance package for Ukraine1 hour ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy1 hour ago
-
Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast1 hour ago
-
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN1 hour ago