Japan's Ban On Russian Imports To Affect 38 Goods, Including Vodka, Beer- Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 01:04 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Japan's ban on imports from Russia will affect 38 goods, including vodka, wine and beer, cars and motorcycles, as well as logs, wood chips and planks, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

The list of banned products will also include car and motorcycle parts, metalworking equipment, and pumps.

The restrictions will go into effect on April 19.

