MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Tokyo's benchmark stock index, the Nikkei 225 has reached its highest level in 29 years, jumping 219.95 points to 24,325.23, compared to Thursday's 24,105.28, NHK World-Japan reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the Nikkei Stock Average opened the session lower, but quickly swung to positive territory and closed 0.9% higher from the previous day.

The Japanese stock market's positive dynamic demonstrates that Japan's economy is starting to recover from the pandemic, NHK World-Japan said.

Besides, the Nikkei's reaction might be caused by the preliminary results of the US presidential election, since Joe Biden's victory is more preferable for Tokyo in terms of bilateral trade with the US.

The Nikkei 225 has been calculated by The Nikkei newspaper since 1950. The Nikkei reflects the performance of 225 top Japanese publicly owned companies. In 1991, the Nikkei Stock Average reached 24,295.57 and did not surpass this level before Friday.