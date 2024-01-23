Japan's Bullet Train Service Partly Suspended Due To Power Outage
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) -- Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and stations in eastern and central Japan were partly suspended due to a power outage, the operator said Tuesday.
East Japan Railway Company said a total of three lines were brought to a halt from around 10:00 a.
m. local time between Tokyo to Sendai, Tokyo to Niigata, and Tokyo to Nagano.
The company said that overhead wires on the Shinkansen lines had sagged, impeding the train services.
It was still unclear when operations would resume, it added.
