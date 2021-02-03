(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Japan confirms its solidarity with the other G7 nations and demands the release of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, whose 2014 suspended sentence was replaced by jail time, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court canceled Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in jail. If his defense loses appeal, he will spend 2 years and 8 months in custody, as the time spent under house arrest will be counted as time served. Prior to that, the Federal prison authority repeatedly sought to replace Navalny's suspended sentence with a custodial one, but courts each time turned the requests down while extending the probation period.

"We are aware of a Moscow court's decision on Navalny. The Japanese government, according to the G7 foreign ministers' statement, which was adopted last week, criticizes Russia's politically motivated detention of Navalny and demands his release without any conditions," Kato said at a press conference.

Japan is also "deeply concerned about the detentions of participants and journalists at peaceful protests held in Russia since last week" and insists on their release, the official added.

In late January, the G7 foreign ministers called for Navalny's release, describing his arrest and detention as "politically motivated." The Russian Foreign Ministry blasted the intervention as a "blunt interference" in the country's internal affairs.

The ministry earlier advised foreign politicians commenting on the situation with Navalny to respect international law and deal with their own domestic problems. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that his Western counterparts are visibly happy to churn out nearly identical statements.