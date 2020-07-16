The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOKYO -- The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday confirmed a record 286 new infections in the capital, with the latest figure surpassing the previous daily record of 243 cases recorded last Friday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said earlier Thursday the figure would likely top the 280-mark, with the new record of COVID-19 cases being a result of increased testing.

MOSCOW -- Russia has registered 6,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 752,797, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday.

The country's death toll has risen by 167 to 11,937, while 531,692 people have recovered, including 8,443 in the past 24 hours, the statement added.

WASHINGTON -- Anthony Fauci, top U.S. infectious disease expert, has described the "bizarre" attacks from White House officials against him as "nonsense" and "completely wrong." "I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that," Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said in an interview with The Atlantic published Wednesday.

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan on Thursday reported 521 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, raising the total number of infections to 12,498 and the death toll to 167.

Head of the public health care department of the country's Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova at a regular news briefing said that among the new cases 96 are medical workers, raising the tally of contracted medical workers to 2,076, including 583 recoveries.

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI) on Thursday decided to adjust its policy rate for the fourth time this year, lowering its BI 7-day reverse repo rate (BI-7DRRR) by 25 basis points to 4 percent from the previous 4.25 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said that the decision was made after a two-day policy meeting of the bank's board of governors held on Wednesday and Thursday.

BEIJING -- It is "unconscionable and dangerous" for U.S. politicians to undermine the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the fight against COVID-19, former CDC directors wrote in an article published recently by The Washington Post.

"Through last week, and into Monday, the administration continued to cast public doubt on the agency's recommendations and role in informing and guiding the nation's pandemic response," read the article on Tuesday co-written by Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher and Richard Besser.

BEIJING -- China's economy has sufficient support to sustain its recovery in the second half of 2020, a spokesperson with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic was overall controllable and China's economy showed strong self-adjusting capabilities, said NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua, adding that the country's advantages in the industrial system, infrastructure and market will continue to cushion the impact.

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank froze its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday to see the effect of the previous rate cuts earlier this year amid lingering worry about an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol and other monetary policy board members decided to keep the seven-day repurchase rate on hold at an all-time low of 0.50 percent.

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry Thursday morning recorded 606 new deaths and 32,695 more COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 24,915 and total cases to 968,876.

This is said to be the highest single day spike in the number of fresh cases in the country so far.

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with the national tally remaining at 261, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 209, the NCCD's head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu said at a daily news conference.

BRASILIA -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Wednesday that he has once again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, roughly a week after he first tested positive for the virus.

"We hope that in the next few days, they will give me a new test and, everything will be fine so that we can return to normal activity," he said in a live broadcast on his Facebook account.