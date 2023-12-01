Open Menu

Japan's Capital Spending Rises 3.4 Pct In July-Sept. Quarter

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Japan's capital spending rises 3.4 pct in July-Sept. quarter

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Capital spending by Japanese companies in the July-September period increased 3.4 percent year-on-year for the 10th straight quarter of gains, the government said Friday, following a 4.5 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Investment by all non-financial sectors for purposes, such as building factories and adding equipment, totaled 12.41 trillion Yen (84 billion U.S. Dollars), the finance ministry said.

"The data shows that Japan's economy is recovering moderately," a ministry official said.

"We will pay attention to the impact of a slowdown in the global economy and inflation on firms."

The reading will be used to revise third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, which will be released next Friday.

Japan's economy shrank by an annualized 2.1 percent in the three months to September, marking the first contraction in three quarters, hurt by lackluster consumption and capital investment.

Related Topics

Reading Japan September All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

16 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

16 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

16 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

16 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

16 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

16 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

17 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

17 hours ago

More Stories From World