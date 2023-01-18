UrduPoint.com

Japan's Central Bank Keeps Ultra-Low Interest Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rate unchanged at -0.1% on Wednesday, surprising the markets and sending the yen plunging more than 2% against the dollar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rate unchanged at -0.1% on Wednesday, surprising the markets and sending the yen plunging more than 2% against the dollar.

"The Bank will apply a negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent to the Policy-Rate Balances in current accounts held by financial institutions at the Bank," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank has maintained the negative rate since 2016.

In the long term, the bank said it will purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year yields will remain at around zero percent.

The bank has decided to buy exchange-traded funds with the upper limit of about 12 trillion yen ($91.

7 billion) and Japan real estate investment trusts at about 180 billion yen.

Commercial papers and corporate bonds will be purchased at about the same pace as before the pandemic so that their amounts outstanding will gradually return to pre-pandemic levels � 2 trillion yen and 3 trillion yen, respectively.

The bank also promised to continue with quantitative and qualitative monetary easing to achieve an annual inflation rate of 2%.

"For the time being, while closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19, the Bank will support financing, mainly of firms, and maintain stability in financial markets... it also expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels," it said.

