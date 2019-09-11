(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday announced a new composition of the country's government.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe started the planned cabinet reshuffle following his revamping of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership.

Shinjiro Koizumi, a 38-year-old son of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, joined the cabinet, becoming the youngest male politician in the country's postwar history. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Taro Kono was moved to the post of the defense minister of Japan.

The announcement was broadcast live by the NHK broadcaster.