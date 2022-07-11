UrduPoint.com

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Discloses Problems In Ensuring Abe's Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Discloses Problems in Ensuring Abe's Security

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has admitted that there were difficulties in ensuring the security of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Matsuno said that there were "problems" with security not only in terms of local police action, but also at the level of national law enforcement.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

Yamagami was sent to prosecutors on Sunday and is facing murder charges. Sources told the Kyodo news agency that Yamagami allegedly said that he initially intended to attack "an executive" of some religious organization which he believed was associated with Abe and that his mother had made a huge donation to. Later, the attacker allegedly changed his mind and decided to target Abe instead.

Yamagami said during his interrogation on Sunday, as cited by NHK, that he had made a gun with two barrels prior to the attack for fear the weapon would not work. Yamagami also claimed to have made other firearms and told police he had tried to make a bomb.

Police have found and confiscated guns at the attacker's home in Nara, similar to the gun used by the shooter on Friday, according to Japanese media reports.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Prime Minister Police Tokyo Nara Sunday Media From Cabinet Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

24 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

1 day ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.