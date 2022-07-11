(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has admitted that there were difficulties in ensuring the security of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Matsuno said that there were "problems" with security not only in terms of local police action, but also at the level of national law enforcement.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

Yamagami was sent to prosecutors on Sunday and is facing murder charges. Sources told the Kyodo news agency that Yamagami allegedly said that he initially intended to attack "an executive" of some religious organization which he believed was associated with Abe and that his mother had made a huge donation to. Later, the attacker allegedly changed his mind and decided to target Abe instead.

Yamagami said during his interrogation on Sunday, as cited by NHK, that he had made a gun with two barrels prior to the attack for fear the weapon would not work. Yamagami also claimed to have made other firearms and told police he had tried to make a bomb.

Police have found and confiscated guns at the attacker's home in Nara, similar to the gun used by the shooter on Friday, according to Japanese media reports.