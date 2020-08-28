TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Yoshihide Suga may succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the secretary general of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai, said Friday.

"If he [Suga] is appointed, he will be fully capable of doing this job. He is one of the leading candidates," Nikai said, as quoted by the Jiji press outlet.