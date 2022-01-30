UrduPoint.com

Japan's Coast Guard Informs About Missile Launched By North Korea

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The ballistic missile launched by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Sunday appears to have already fallen, the Japanese coast guard informs.

On Sunday morning, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

The Japanese coast guard warned of a possible ballistic missile launch on the part of North Korea and later informed that the missile appeared to have fallen already.

NHK reported that Japanese Defense Ministry officials announced on Sunday morning that Pyongyang "may have launched a ballistic missile."

A crisis response center has been set up under the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in connection with Pyongyang's possible test launch, which, if officially confirmed, will be the seventh test carried out by North Korea this year.

