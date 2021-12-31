UrduPoint.com

Japan's Company Ordered To Sell Assets For South Korean Wartime Labor Victims - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) A South Korean court ruled on Thursday that the Japanese company Nippon Steel must sell off its securities to pay out compensations to workers who were forced into labor by Japan between 1910 and 1945, media reported on Thursday.

The decision ordering the PNR company, which is a joint venture of Nippon Steel and South Korea's POSCO steel company, to sell its assets came after the Japanese company refused to compensate for wartime workers in 2018 when the South Korean Supreme Court made a corresponding ruling, the Yonhap news agency said. Nippon Steel argued that all the issues concerning reparations had been resolved in the Treaty on Basic Relations between the nations in 1965.

In September, a South Korean court made a similar decision regarding Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which appealed against the ruling, according to Yonhap.

However, Seoul remains concerned over the possible impact the ruling might have on the bilateral relations, which are tense over historical grievances and trade disputes, the media added.

The Korean peninsula was under the colonial rule of Japan for 35 years in the first half of the 20th century, and many Koreans were forced to work for Japanese enterprises. The rule ended in 1945 when Japan surrendered in World War II.

