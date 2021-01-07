UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Consumer Confidence Drops As Virus Surges In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:34 PM

Japan's consumer confidence drops as virus surges in December

Japan's consumer confidence dropped for the first time in four months in December, owing to a rising number of COVID-19 infections nationwide, the government said in a report on Thursday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Japan's consumer confidence dropped for the first time in four months in December, owing to a rising number of COVID-19 infections nationwide, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Cabinet Office, the seasonally adjusted index of sentiment among households made up of two or more people dropped to 31.8 from 33.7 in November.

In terms of consumers' economic expectations in the six months ahead, a reading below the boom-or-bust 50 line of the index means that the number of those with pessimistic views outnumber those with optimistic outlooks.

The survey's four components all retreated in the recording period, with sentiment towards employment conditions marking the largest decline, dropping 2.9 points to 23.6. Willingness to buy durable goods was down 1.9 points to 33.8 and the assessment of livelihoods fell 1.8 points to 34.9.

Income growth, meanwhile, fell 0.7 point to 35.0, the office said. The latest survey comes ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga likely declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures due to a surging "third wave" of infections, with the Greater Tokyo area now accounting for half of the country's daily infections.

The emergency declaration is expected to be kept in place for roughly one month for Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

Restaurants that serve alcohol in the applicable regions have been asked to close by 8 p.m. from Friday, thereafter, all dining facilities including those which do not serve alcohol will be asked to close at 8 p.m. from Jan. 12 through Jan. 31 A state of emergency was declared in Tokyo and six other prefectures on April 7 last year. It was later expanded to cover the whole country before being lifted in late May.

The index hit a record low 21.6 in April, in the wake of the government's first state of emergency declaration over the virus. The latest survey covered 8,400 households with a valid response rate of 88.3 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Buy Reading April May November December All From Government Cabinet Employment P

Recent Stories

US Congress certifies Biden win over Trump

1 minute ago

WHO calls for intensified measures over 'alarming' ..

1 minute ago

German inflation stable at minus 0.3 pct in Decemb ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand thanks Pakistan for making tournament ..

12 minutes ago

U.S. claims India, Italy, Turkey digital taxes dis ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 7 People Killed by Mine Blast in Somalia' ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.