Open Menu

Japan's Core Machinery Orders Down 4.9 Pct In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Japan's core machinery orders down 4.9 pct in November

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Japan's core machinery orders declined 4.9 percent in November from the previous month, the first drop in three months, government data showed on Thursday.

Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, stood at 816.7 billion Yen (5.5 billion U.S. Dollars), according to data released by the Cabinet Office.

Of the core orders, those from manufacturers dropped 7.8 percent to 377.4 billion yen, partly due to weak demand for computers in the information and communications sector, the data showed.

Meanwhile, those from non-manufacturers dipped 0.4 percent to 448.2 billion yen, led by sluggish orders in the electricity supply and real estate sectors.

The government agency maintained its basic assessment that machinery orders are at a standstill. (One U.S. Dollar equals 147.98 Japanese yen).

Related Topics

Electricity Dollar Japan November From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

3 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

12 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

12 hours ago
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

12 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

12 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

12 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

12 hours ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

13 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

13 hours ago

More Stories From World