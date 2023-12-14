Open Menu

Japan's Core Machinery Orders Rise 0.7 Pct In October

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Japan's core machinery orders rise 0.7 pct in October

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.7 percent in October from the previous month, up for the second straight month, government data showed on Thursday.

Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, stood at 858.

7 billion Yen (6.06 billion U.S. Dollars), according to data released by the cabinet office.

Of the core orders, those from non-manufacturers grew 1.2 percent to 450 billion yen, led by robust orders from wholesalers, retailers and the real estate industry, the data showed.

The government agency maintained its basic assessment that machinery orders are at a standstill.

Related Topics

Japan October From Government Cabinet Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed ..

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progr ..

45 minutes ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

47 minutes ago
 Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned b ..

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab ..

47 minutes ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

47 minutes ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

2 hours ago
UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

6 hours ago
 AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

15 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

15 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

15 hours ago

More Stories From World