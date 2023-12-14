TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.7 percent in October from the previous month, up for the second straight month, government data showed on Thursday.

Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, stood at 858.

7 billion Yen (6.06 billion U.S. Dollars), according to data released by the cabinet office.

Of the core orders, those from non-manufacturers grew 1.2 percent to 450 billion yen, led by robust orders from wholesalers, retailers and the real estate industry, the data showed.

The government agency maintained its basic assessment that machinery orders are at a standstill.