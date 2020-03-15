UrduPoint.com
Japan's Coronavirus Infections Pass 1,500 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Japan has climbed by 31 to 1,515, with two more patients dying over the past day, media said Sunday.

Those living in Japan's mainland account for 804 incidents, with 679 patients coming from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Thirty-one have died, including seven cruise liner passengers, the NHK public broadcaster said.

Japan has shut schools and banned mass gatherings in an effort to stop the virus from spreading. The country's biggest amusement parks, Disneyland and DisneySea, as well as Universal Studios Japan have closed doors until at least next Sunday.

