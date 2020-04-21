UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Coronavirus Tally Passes 12,000 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:46 PM

Japan's Coronavirus Tally Passes 12,000 - Reports

The number of confirmed infections with the new coronavirus in Japan has exceeded 12,000 on Tuesday, after 388 more people tested positive, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of confirmed infections with the new coronavirus in Japan has exceeded 12,000 on Tuesday, after 388 more people tested positive, media reported.

The tally, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster using official figures from local authorities, includes 712 infected people from the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The death toll has reached 294, of them 13 people were from the ship. More than 2,000 patients have recovered. Tokyo tops the list of worst-hit prefectures with 3,307 infection cases, up 123 from the day before.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests, ann ..

1 minute ago

RTA runs Ramadan proramme to support senior Emirat ..

16 minutes ago

FNC Defence Committee discusses draft law on witne ..

31 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Warns of Possible N ..

34 seconds ago

Coronavirus-Tracking App in Italy to Be Used on Vo ..

36 seconds ago

Council Of Europe Taskforce Warns of Corruption Ri ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.