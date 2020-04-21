(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of confirmed infections with the new coronavirus in Japan has exceeded 12,000 on Tuesday, after 388 more people tested positive, media reported.

The tally, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster using official figures from local authorities, includes 712 infected people from the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The death toll has reached 294, of them 13 people were from the ship. More than 2,000 patients have recovered. Tokyo tops the list of worst-hit prefectures with 3,307 infection cases, up 123 from the day before.