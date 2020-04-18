UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Coronavirus Total Exceeds 10,800 Infected With 222 Deaths - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Japan's Coronavirus Total Exceeds 10,800 Infected With 222 Deaths - Reports

The total number of coronavirus cases in Japan topped 10,800 on Saturday with 255 new infections confirmed, media reported citing health authorities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Japan topped 10,800 on Saturday with 255 new infections confirmed, media reported citing health authorities.

According to public broadcaster NHK, 222 people have succumbed to the disease while the illness of 211 can be classified as critical.

The 10,816 total includes the 712 people who were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February and 1,657 people who have been discharged with recoveries, NHK reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month declared a nationwide state of emergency after initially declaring it in six of the worst infected provinces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan February Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Care home charity warns UK deaths could be over 7, ..

52 seconds ago

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) noti ..

53 seconds ago

DC hold meeting to review steps to stop outbreak o ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Exceed 80,000, Death Tol ..

6 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman proposes 8 ..

6 minutes ago

PTI appoints Engr. Imran as Secretary Information ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.