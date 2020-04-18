The total number of coronavirus cases in Japan topped 10,800 on Saturday with 255 new infections confirmed, media reported citing health authorities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Japan topped 10,800 on Saturday with 255 new infections confirmed, media reported citing health authorities.

According to public broadcaster NHK, 222 people have succumbed to the disease while the illness of 211 can be classified as critical.

The 10,816 total includes the 712 people who were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February and 1,657 people who have been discharged with recoveries, NHK reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month declared a nationwide state of emergency after initially declaring it in six of the worst infected provinces.