UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Court Detains Russian Ship As Guarantee For Compensation For Collision - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Japan's Court Detains Russian Ship as Guarantee for Compensation for Collision - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The district court of Japan's Asahikawa demanded that Russia's Amur merchant ship be detained as a guarantee for compensation for its recent collision with a Japanese fishing vessel, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to Kyodo, the decision is motivated by the difficulties in negotiations on the compensation, which Japan believes could intensify if the vessel returns to Russia.

The Amur vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing boat carrying five people collided early on May 26 off Hokkaido. The people from the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Asahikawa Japan May From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italian President on Repu ..

14 minutes ago

Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

35 minutes ago

PTI govt is hiding mismanagement of economy, claim ..

53 minutes ago

CAR's Prime Minister to Attend Russia's Flagship E ..

1 minute ago

Moscow to Maintain Instructors' Presence in CAR De ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.