TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The district court of Japan's Asahikawa demanded that Russia's Amur merchant ship be detained as a guarantee for compensation for its recent collision with a Japanese fishing vessel, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to Kyodo, the decision is motivated by the difficulties in negotiations on the compensation, which Japan believes could intensify if the vessel returns to Russia.

The Amur vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing boat carrying five people collided early on May 26 off Hokkaido. The people from the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead.