UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's COVID-19 Count Continues To Decline, 25 New Cases Registered Over Day - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:50 AM

Japan's COVID-19 Count Continues to Decline, 25 New Cases Registered Over Day - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Japan has registered 25 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours amid the overall decline in the infection rate across the country, the media reported on Tuesday.

The data, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster from official figures provided by local authorities, shows that the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 17,104, while the death toll stands at 786.

The numbers include 712 former passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan's Yokohama for more than a month and a half.

According to the media outlet, 217 patients are in serious condition. At the same time, a total of 12,537 patients have recovered.

Last week, Japan lifted the coronavirus-related restrictions in 39 out of the 47 prefectures, as the infection rate has slowed. The lockdown will remain in place until the end of May in Tokyo, in Hokkaido and several other prefectures.

Related Topics

Yokohama Tokyo Same Japan May Media From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.