TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Japan has registered 25 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours amid the overall decline in the infection rate across the country, the media reported on Tuesday.

The data, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster from official figures provided by local authorities, shows that the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 17,104, while the death toll stands at 786.

The numbers include 712 former passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan's Yokohama for more than a month and a half.

According to the media outlet, 217 patients are in serious condition. At the same time, a total of 12,537 patients have recovered.

Last week, Japan lifted the coronavirus-related restrictions in 39 out of the 47 prefectures, as the infection rate has slowed. The lockdown will remain in place until the end of May in Tokyo, in Hokkaido and several other prefectures.