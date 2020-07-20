Japan's nationwide death toll from COVID-19 hits 1,000, with the figure including cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities on Monday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Meanwhile, the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 342 to reach 25,767 as of Monday evening, according to the latest figures.

Japan reported the first death from COVID-19 on Feb. 13 when a Japanese woman in her 80s from Kanagawa Prefecture, just southwest of the capital, was found to be infected with the virus after she died.

As the number of confirmed cases continued to rise across the country, the cumulated death toll surpassed 100 on April 8.

Since June, although there is an upward trend in new infections, the number of new deaths has declined in the country. Some experts believed it may be due to the fact that many of the newly infected are young people under the age of 30 who have a relatively lower risk of death.

However, the number of severely ill patients is gradually increasing since this month, with experts urging to improve the medical system to secure enough beds for the patients.