TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 761 to reach 49,671 on Monday, according to Japan's health ministry and local governments.

The total number of infections excludes the 712 cases from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama in February.

The new daily addition dropped down the 1,000 mark on Monday after the number surpassed 1,200 for six straight days and peaked at 1,605 on Friday.

Authorities in large cities have been forced to re-impose restrictions on some businesses to address the resurgence of the epidemic.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from the 331 infections confirmed the previous day.

The cumulative total for Tokyo stood at 16,064, about 56 percent of whom were in their 20s and 30s.

Average daily new infections over the last seven days stood at 335.9, according to the Tokyo government, which has raised its own alert for COVID-19 to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading.

" The capital, which has a population of nearly 14 million and has the highest number of infections in Japan, logged a daily record of 472 earlier this month.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said she would declare a state of emergency in the capital if necessary.

Following Tokyo, Osaka Prefecture recorded 123 new cases, while Aichi reported 102 new cases.

Tokyo's neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba reported 38, 42 and 41 new cases on Monday respectively, the latest figures showed.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 1,065 people, including 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 156 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

The ministry added that in total, 32,971 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved, according to the latest figures.