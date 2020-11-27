UrduPoint.com
Japan's COVID-19 Response Center Calls On Government To Toughen Restrictions

Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Japanese authorities should impose targeted anti-coronavirus measures, including a partial ban on movement between regions and shorter opening hours for cafes and restaurants, Shigeru Omi, the head of the central government's panel on virus countermeasures, said on Friday.

Omi has addressed lawmakers amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections across Japan ” the case tally increased by over 2,500 on Thursday and surpassed 141,000.

"In addition to the personal efforts of people, it is necessary to reduce the opening hours of catering establishments, to reduce the movement of people between areas with high and low infection rates," Omi said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The number of coronavirus-positive patients in serious condition has grown to a record 410, and the virus-related death toll is on the rise, already surpassing 2,000. The government has responded by restricting trips to the cities of Osaka and Sapporo via the Go to travel program, created to support domestic tourism in light of coronavirus-fueled economic hardships. In addition, four major Japanese cities, including Tokyo, are mulling imposing restrictions on business hours of cafes and restaurants.

