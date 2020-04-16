UrduPoint.com
Japan's COVID-19 State Of Emergency To Be Extended To Entire National Territory - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Japan's COVID-19 State of Emergency to Be Extended to Entire National Territory - Reports

The Japanese government has decided to extend the state of emergency, declared due to the coronavirus outbreak, to the entire national territory, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Japanese government has decided to extend the state of emergency, declared due to the coronavirus outbreak, to the entire national territory, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK, a relevant announcement will be made following talks with a consultative council and experts.

On April 7, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five more prefectures.

