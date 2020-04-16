The Japanese government has decided to extend the state of emergency, declared due to the coronavirus outbreak, to the entire national territory, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Japanese government has decided to extend the state of emergency, declared due to the coronavirus outbreak, to the entire national territory, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK, a relevant announcement will be made following talks with a consultative council and experts.

On April 7, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five more prefectures.