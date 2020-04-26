TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has exceeded 14,000 on Sunday, media reported.

The tally, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster from official figures provided by local authorities, includes 712 infected people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and nearly 150 infections on board the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, which docked in Japan's western Nagasaki prefecture in late March.

Tokyo accounts for the biggest number of cases, 3,908, followed by Osaka with 1,475 cases.

The broadcaster added that for the first time in almost two weeks, the number of new infections in the Japanese capital was below 100.

The coronavirus-related death toll in the country has risen to 374 people.