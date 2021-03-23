UrduPoint.com
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Announces Start of DS-5670 Coronavirus Vaccine Clinical Trials

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Daiichi Sankyo Company, the second largest pharmaceutical company in Japan, says the first phase of clinical trials of its DS-5670 vaccine against the coronavirus have begun.

"The phase 1/2 trial is being conducted in Japan in a total of 152 healthy adults, including elderly individuals, to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity1 of the vaccine and thereby estimate the recommended dose of DS-5670," the company said in a Monday statement.

Daiichi Sankyo said results from preclinical studies of its new vaccine suggest that positive safety and efficacy of DS-5670 have been confirmed.

Earlier on Monday, Japan's KM Biologics Co. said it was starting human trials of its coronavirus vaccine.

The mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign was launched in Japan on February 17. The country has already inoculated 40,000 frontline healthcare workers

