Japan's Daily Coronavirus Count Tops 6,000 For First Time - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Japan's Daily Coronavirus Count Tops 6,000 for First Time - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Japan's coronavirus infection tally has passed a daily high of 6,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak, media reported on Wednesday.

The island nation recorded 6,004 cases in the past day, up from the record 4,916 logged on Tuesday, according to the Kyodo news agency's tally, based on official figures.

The capital Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa accounted for around a half of all new cases. Tokyo's count jumped by 1,591 cases from the previous high of 1,337 reported last Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to declare a new state of emergency in Tokyo and the three worst-hit prefectures as the pandemic shows no sign of abating, according to the news agency.

More Stories From World

