Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000 For 1st Time In Two Months - Reports

Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Over 10,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Sunday, even though fewer tests are usually taken on weekend, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The country is witnessing a spike in infections.

Tokyo's daily cases topped 3,000 for the first time on July 28, before hitting 4,000 three days later.

In total, the country has logged over 937,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 15,211 deaths.

The prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka as well as Olympic host Tokyo have been put under a state of emergency until August 31.

