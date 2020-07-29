UrduPoint.com
Japan's Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases Breaks Record High Of Over 1,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak's onset in Japan, health authorities have confirmed more than 1,000 new cases in one day, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, which compiles data provided by the country's state agencies and local governments, 1,051 new COVID-19 cases have been detected Japan-wide over the past day.

This includes 250 cases confirmed in Tokyo and 221 cases in Osaka.

The cumulative toll in all of Japan has now surpassed 34,000, and the death toll has reached 1,016, according to the report.

The increase in the new daily-detected cases in Japan is unfolding as the authorities have stepped up the testing.

