TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The death toll from floods that have been rocking Japan for over a week has grown to 72, and search continues for 13 missing people, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

Almost 14,000 houses have suffered damage from floods and landslides driven by torrential rains in 21 prefectures across Japan, mostly on the Kyushu island, according to NHK.

Earlier on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paid a visit to the Kumamoto prefecture on Kyushu to assess the damage. Abe pledged to assist local authorities in disaster recovery.