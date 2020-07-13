UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Death Toll From Torrential Rains Grows To 72 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Japan's Death Toll From Torrential Rains Grows to 72 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The death toll from floods that have been rocking Japan for over a week has grown to 72, and search continues for 13 missing people, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

Almost 14,000 houses have suffered damage from floods and landslides driven by torrential rains in 21 prefectures across Japan, mostly on the Kyushu island, according to NHK.

Earlier on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paid a visit to the Kumamoto prefecture on Kyushu to assess the damage. Abe pledged to assist local authorities in disaster recovery.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Kumamoto Japan From Rains

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.