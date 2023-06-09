UrduPoint.com

Japan's Decision On Military Equipment Supply To Kiev To Have Consequences - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Japan's Decision on Military Equipment Supply to Kiev to Have Consequences - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Japan's decision to begin deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine cannot remain without serious consequences for relations between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that it had summoned Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki to make representation in connection with Tokyo's decision to start supplies of military equipment to Kiev.

"With this decision, Tokyo is pushing bilateral relations even deeper into a dangerous dead end. Such actions cannot remain without serious consequences," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Moscow Russia Tokyo Kiev Japan

Recent Stories

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

41 minutes ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

43 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

1 hour ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.