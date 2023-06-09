(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Japan's decision to begin deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine cannot remain without serious consequences for relations between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that it had summoned Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki to make representation in connection with Tokyo's decision to start supplies of military equipment to Kiev.

"With this decision, Tokyo is pushing bilateral relations even deeper into a dangerous dead end. Such actions cannot remain without serious consequences," the ministry said in a statement.