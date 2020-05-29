UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Defense Chief Urges Probe Into Hacker Attack On Telecom Giant Amid Data Leak Fears

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Japan's Defense Chief Urges Probe Into Hacker Attack on Telecom Giant Amid Data Leak Fears

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono has called for thoroughly investigating a hacker attack on a national telecom giant after media reports that data related to communications networks involving armed forces could have been compromised

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono has called for thoroughly investigating a hacker attack on a national telecom giant after media reports that data related to communications networks involving armed forces could have been compromised.

"NTT Communications has informed us about this. We would like them to conduct a thorough investigation," Kono said at a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

On Thursday, Kyodo reported, citing sources, that NTT Communications was subjected to a cyberattack earlier in May, as a result of which data concerning communications networks of the Japan Self-Defense Forces could have been leaked. In total the hackers received unauthorized access to over 100 data files, all of them allegedly linked to firms linked to the ministry. According to Kyodo, the compromised data does not appear to be secret, but leaks still may undermine the communications network.

The company later said that data regarding 621 client companies might have been leaked. The ministry refrained from commenting on whether defense data might have been compromised.

Speaking at the news conference, Kono stressed the importance of businesses sticking to highest cybersecurity rules.

"We want to make sure that they comply with all the rules established by the Defense Ministry to avoid leaks," the minister said in a reference to the recent increase in cyberattacks on companies involved in the defense industry sector.

Earlier in May, media reported that hackers during an attack on Mitsubishi Electric in January might have obtained data concerning research on a supersonic glide missile.

Related Topics

Attack Company Japan January May Media All From Industry Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

PM says world cannot recover from Coronavirus rece ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 317 deaths with 64, 028 cases ..

24 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Italian league set to resume play in June

10 hours ago

Kuwait imposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit areas

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.