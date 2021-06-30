UrduPoint.com
Japan's Defense Minister Concerned Over Russia's Kuril Military Drills

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi visited the Chitose military base on the northern island of Hokkaido on Wednesday, voicing concerns over Russia's military activity in the Far East, the Kyodo news agency reports.

"The [Russian] military activity in the Far Eastern region actively continues," Nobuo Kishi said, giving out orders to prepare to counter any possible activity, including in cyberspace.

On Monday, the Japanese Defense Minister said that Russia was holding military drills and gathering information in the airspace around Japan.

Last week, Russia carried out large-scale military exercises near the islands of Sakhalin, Iturup and Kunashir, as well as in the waters of the Sea of Japan, involving more than 10,000 servicemen, up to 500 units of military equipment, some 32 aircraft, and about 12 vessels of the Pacific Fleet.

Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow via diplomatic channels over the strengthening of Russia's military presence around what Japan considers its "Northern Territories," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said last Thursday.

Moscow-Tokyo relations have long been complicated by the fact that they never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II. Japan claims the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands in Russia's Kuril Island chain, which they refer to as the "Northern Territories" (Russia refers to them as the Southern Kurils). Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the USSR after WWII, is undisputed.

