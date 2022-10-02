UrduPoint.com

Japan's Defense Minister Discusses Cooperation With US, Australian Counterparts

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 07:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The defense ministers of the United States, Australia and Japan have held a trilateral meeting discussing regional security, the Japanese Ministry of Defense informs.

Japanese Minister of Defense Hamada Yasukazu, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles met in Hawaii on Saturday.

"The Ministers have affirmed that the three countries would align the strategies of the three countries to continue to closely work together and remain committed to the region in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific and maintain and strengthen the rule-based international order," Japan's defense ministry said after the talks.

The ministers agreed to expand and boost trilateral training and activities and promote defense technology cooperation.

"The Ministers reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and concurred to encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues," the Japanese defense ministry said, adding that the ministers also discussed Ukraine and the situation in the East and South China Seas.

In mid-September, the defense ministers of Japan and the US agreed to expand cooperation in developing equipment and technologies to counter hypersonic weapons and to begin joint research in this area, and to cooperate on the development of drones and on cybersecurity.

