TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Japan has scrapped the deployment of US Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense systems on its territory in part because of the risk of rocket boosters falling on residential areas due to inability to control their fall, Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Japan had abandoned its plans to deploy US Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense systems, which were expected to counter threat from North Korea.

"We had to cancel the installment of Aegis Ashore.

We couldn't, we found out we couldn't control where the booster would fall, and we promised the local community that we would control where the booster goes down," Kono told reporters at a press conference the Foreign Correspondent's Club of Japan.

Russia informed Japan multiple times that such initiatives as Aegis Ashore deployment would not better the regional strategic defense and would be taken into consideration during the peace treaty talks with Tokyo.