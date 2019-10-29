UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono Apologizes For Joking About Typhoons In Country

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:48 PM

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono Apologizes for Joking About Typhoons in Country

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono at a meeting of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday apologized for his remark that was seen was inappropriate in relation to the recent typhoons in the country

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono at a meeting of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday apologized for his remark that was seen was inappropriate in relation to the recent typhoons in the country.

On Monday, Kono said at an event organized by his political supporters that he was often called "the man who brings rain," as Japan has already suffered from three typhoons and called self-defense forces to deal with them since he was appointed as the minister of defense. The remark was considered to be insulting to those who lost family members in the disasters, as well as diminishing the damage caused by the typhoons.

"I apologize to those whose feelings I hurt. Our self-defense forces give full commitment to their service during the constantly recurring typhoons. The meaning of this statement was that it is necessary to improve the attitude to them," the minister told the committee on defense and foreign policy, as quoted by NHK broadcaster.

According to Kono, he understands that his remarks could have a mixed reception, and that is why he found it necessary to apologize.

Earlier in October, powerful Typhoon Hagibis has brought heavy rains and winds to Japan, leading to over 140 landslides in 19 country's prefectures. About 79,000 homes remain submerged in water and with no electricity. Japanese media reported that the number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis had risen to 88, while seven people were reportedly still missing.

The country was also hit by typhoon Faxai in September and typhoon Krosa in mid-August. Both typhoons led to power outages, evacuation of people and canceling of flights and trains across the country.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Man Japan September October Family Media Event From Rains

Recent Stories

FATF's grey list: China expresses concerns over po ..

17 minutes ago

Strong quake kills two in south Philippines

2 seconds ago

Turkey Refutes Accusations of Using Phosphorus in ..

3 seconds ago

Syria's Future Constitution Must Ensure True Separ ..

5 seconds ago

Turkey Remains Committed to Agreements With Russia ..

6 seconds ago

Weapon in rally of Maulana Fazlur Rehman worrisome ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.