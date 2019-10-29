Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono at a meeting of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday apologized for his remark that was seen was inappropriate in relation to the recent typhoons in the country

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono at a meeting of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday apologized for his remark that was seen was inappropriate in relation to the recent typhoons in the country.

On Monday, Kono said at an event organized by his political supporters that he was often called "the man who brings rain," as Japan has already suffered from three typhoons and called self-defense forces to deal with them since he was appointed as the minister of defense. The remark was considered to be insulting to those who lost family members in the disasters, as well as diminishing the damage caused by the typhoons.

"I apologize to those whose feelings I hurt. Our self-defense forces give full commitment to their service during the constantly recurring typhoons. The meaning of this statement was that it is necessary to improve the attitude to them," the minister told the committee on defense and foreign policy, as quoted by NHK broadcaster.

According to Kono, he understands that his remarks could have a mixed reception, and that is why he found it necessary to apologize.

Earlier in October, powerful Typhoon Hagibis has brought heavy rains and winds to Japan, leading to over 140 landslides in 19 country's prefectures. About 79,000 homes remain submerged in water and with no electricity. Japanese media reported that the number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis had risen to 88, while seven people were reportedly still missing.

The country was also hit by typhoon Faxai in September and typhoon Krosa in mid-August. Both typhoons led to power outages, evacuation of people and canceling of flights and trains across the country.